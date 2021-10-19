Search

19/10/2021

Katrina Rainey: “a lady of gold” 

Katrina Rainey: “a lady of gold” 

Katrina Rainey was laid to rest on Saturday

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

A County Derry woman who died after being pulled from a burning car at her family home was laid to rest on Saturday. 


Former midwife, Katrina Rainey, aged in her 50s, died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services rescued her from the burning car outside her home at Quarry Road, near Knockloughrim, early last Tuesday. 


Her husband, Thomas Rainey, has been charged with her murder. 


A large crowd attended her funeral service and burial at Knocloughrim Presbyterian Church on Saturday to pay their respects.

 
Many more mourners gathered in the graveyard for her burial as Mrs Rainey was laid to rest. 


During the committal, the minister paid tribute to the loving mother thanking her for her goodness.

 
He said: “So Father, be with us, for today we give thanks for Katrina, for her warmth, her kindness and her goodness, as she was described, a lady of gold.  


“As we give thanks, remember the family- they are heartbroken. Strengthen and comfort them, especially in the coming days. 


“Father, they’ll know there is a God in Heaven who really cares for them and a mother who loves them dearly.” 


In a death notice, Mrs Rainey was described as the “wife of Thomas, devoted and loving mother of Rachel, Rebecca, Alan, Emily, James and the late Heather, much loved daughter of George and Sandra Heasley and dear sister of Simon”. 


The notice continued: “Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service. 


“Lovingly remembered by all. You will remain within our hearts for ever.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media