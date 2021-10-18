Derry brings 'Flavours of Ireland' to London tourism event

Karen Henderson, Visit Derry, pictured with Janet Redler, Janet Redler Travel & Tourism, Christopher Brooke, vice-chairperson Tourism Ireland and Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: Malcolm McNally
Derry was represented at a major tourism event held in London.
The Flavours of Ireland workshop was hosted by Tourism Ireland and attended by Stormont Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons.
His schedule included a meeting with senior representatives of tour operators, as well as with global inbound tour operators based in London. As travel from overseas restarts, it was seen as a useful opportunity for him to hear at first-hand from these important travel professionals.
The Tourism Ireland team updated Minister Lyons on its dedicated ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ campaign for the North.,
The £5 million campaign is being seen by millions and will reach at least 80% of all adults.
The ‘Flavours of Ireland’ workshop was held in the Guildhall, in the City of London, and was attended by around 100 top global inbound tour operators.
