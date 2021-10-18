Search

18/10/2021

Derry brings 'Flavours of Ireland' to London tourism event

The Flavours of Ireland workshop was hosted by Tourism Ireland

Karen Henderson, Visit Derry, pictured with Janet Redler, Janet Redler Travel & Tourism, Christopher Brooke, vice-chairperson Tourism Ireland and Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: Malcolm McNally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry was represented at a major tourism event held in London.

The Flavours of Ireland workshop was hosted by Tourism Ireland and attended by Stormont Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons.

His schedule included a meeting with senior representatives of tour operators, as well as with global inbound tour operators based in London. As travel from overseas restarts, it was seen as a useful opportunity for him to hear at first-hand from these important travel professionals.

The Tourism  Ireland team updated Minister Lyons on its dedicated ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ campaign for the North.,

The £5 million campaign is being seen by millions and will reach at least 80% of all adults.

The ‘Flavours of  Ireland’ workshop was held in the Guildhall, in the City of London, and was attended by around 100 top global inbound tour operators.

