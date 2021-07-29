Covid outbreaks in 13 Western Trust care homes

Thirteen care homes in the Western Trust area are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, a meeting was told today.

These outbreaks are, mostly in care homes for older people, and in both independent and Trust-run community facilities.

Across the country there are 62 outbreaks in care homes.

At a special media briefing, Dr Bob Brown, Executive Director of Nursing/Primary Care and Older People's services, said over 90 per cent of care home residents have had jabs.

And over 80 per cent of care home staff have received jabs, up from a figure of around 70 per cent back in February.

Dr Brown added: “That’s best in the region and we will look very carefully at the impact of that on outbreaks and we will look forward to a booster programme in the Autumn.”

The Trust has activated its Community Covid-19 response plan following the rapid increase in community transmission, COVID-19 outbreaks and resulting admissions to hospital.

“Our nursing, social care, therapy and domiciliary care teams continue to respond proactively to the needs of people in their own homes as well as care homes, working closely with GPs and ambulance service," Dr Brown explained.

“Given the pressure on hospital services, we have appealed to the public to help us ensure as many hospital beds as possible are available in a timely way, through ensuring local people being discharged are transported home by a family member as soon as this has been arranged.

“We have also communicated to the public that patients who are in hospital and assessed as requiring their ongoing care in a care home or with the support of a domiciliary homecare package, may not move to their first choice home or receive their full package of care at this time.

“We have asked that families understand this exceptional situation for health and social care services and work with us in partnership at this time.”

Visiting in Care Homes continues to be managed through risk assessments and in response to changing situations.