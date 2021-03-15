Durkan calls for clarity for pensioners over closure of Post Office accounts

The Department for Communities has been called on to provide clarity on Post Office (POca) accounts and the establishment of a Payment Exemption Service.

The call comes from SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan.

The Department’s contract with the Post Office is due to end in November this year and customers have received letters encouraging them to switch to an alternative bank or building society. However, full detail on the Department’s payment exemption service is yet to be provided.

Mr Durkan, the SDLP's spokesperson on social justice, said the cancellation of the contract between the Department for Communities and the Post Office had been in the pipeline for quite a while.

He added: “The Department had previously announced the development of a payment exemption service, detail of which is yet to be provided.

“For many pensioners the Post Office account is a simple and trusted method and has proved very effective to date- many of whom prefer this option to the mainstream account and banking services. Many individuals will have received reminder letters in recent days, encouraging them to switch to an alternative payment service. Following numerous questions to the Department and Communities Minister in recent years about the Post Office contract, I had hoped their replacement exemption service, in line with their aim for greater financial inclusion, would prove as easy to navigate for service-users going forward.

“Having dealt with numerous queries about the upcoming changes, the prolonged uncertainty surrounding these accounts has caused a great deal of confusion and stress for a lot of vulnerable people.

“Yet it would appear the department are no further forward in their development of this payment exemption service as detail around the practicalities and workings of this service has not been published. This will only serve to exacerbate anxieties for many vulnerable people. Furthermore, with the added complications of the pandemic, including the closure of banks’ local branches and continued shielding for many within this vulnerable category, the closure of Post Office accounts could not have come at a worse time.

“I have sought an update on the payment exemption service from Minister Hargey and hope that full detail can be given, to provide these individuals with some degree of certainty during what has already been a difficult year.”