Derry man charged with phoning in bomb hoax at Ibrox Stadium on day of Old Firm derby

derrycourthouse2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry man has been charged with falsely claiming there was a bomb at Ibrox Stadium on a day Celtic F.C. were defeated by Glasgow rivals Rangers F.C.

James Doherty, 33, of Carnhill in the city, has been charged with communicating false information to cause emergency services to believe that a bomb was present at Ibrox football stadium in Glasgow on May 12, 2019.

On the day in question Rangers beat Celtic 2-0.

Speaking at Derry Magistrate’s Court today, defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client claimed there was a bomb in the stadium.

“I don’t think it affected the result,” he added.

Mr Quigley said that admissions were made and ‘it seems like a plea all day long, if it is not a plea it will be a short contest on the papers.”

The case was adjourned for two weeks until October 19.

