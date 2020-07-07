The family of a young Derry woman who recently took her own life has urged young people to reach out for help during difficult times.

Molly Elliott died on June 28.

Molly, who lived in the Top of the Hill area of the city, was 20-years-old.

Her sudden death has left her family and many friends heartbroken.

Molly's family say they do not want her death to have been in vain, and have urged her friends and other young people to speak to others about problems they are experiencing.

Addressing the congregation at Molly's funeral last week, her aunt, Lynn, asked for prayers for 'all those without hope'.

“Help all the young people here today, help them Father to talk, to listen, to hear and to seek the help they need.

“This is not the answer, if you could all just look to your left, to your right, front and back, you will see mums and dads praying this is not coming to their door.

“Please, please let our beautiful Molly be the last,” she said.

Also speaking at Molly's funeral service, Father Michael Canny said she was a person who had time for others and would chat with them if they were feeling down.

“Of course, immediate and extended family were important to her,” said Father Canny.

“She also was a volunteer at Hillcrest House and involved down through the years in their summer schemes and other things.

“The days ahead will be challenging, most of us will go from here but the immediate family will be left on their own to try to pick up the pieces of life again.

“It won’t be easy, life will go on, life goes on, but for you life will be much, much different.

“But at the same time I think you will be able to reflect on Molly and on the different rays of sunshine she brought into your lives.”

Molly's uncle, Denny Elliott, said she loved giving and receiving hugs.

“She was bursting with affection and would give you hugs that you felt the love flowing from her into you. They’ll now stay with us forever,” he said.

“She never shut up - ‘wait til you hear’ she’d say and then you’d just listen and not get a word in edgeways.

“Those one way conversations will now stay with us forever.”

Mr Elliott said his niece was someone who was 'there for everybody'.

“Only last week, Molly's best friend felt a wee bit down and did the right thing, reaching out to his best friend Molly, not knowing for the last time.

“'Come down for a wee chat and a hug', she said. That chat will stay with him forever.”

Mr Elliott said Molly loved her family deeply but they were struggling to come to terms with her sudden death.

In a direct message to Molly's friends and other young people, he quoted renowned poet Walt Whitman who wrote ‘the powerful play goes on and you may contribute a verse'.

“What will your verse be?” Mr Elliott asked of young people.

“Let Molly's verse be this: No other young person who knew her or reads about her will ever feel the need to end their life but instead reach out all around them and share their fears, doubts and insecurities to their mothers, fathers, siblings, carers and friends and relations.”