New Derry mural in honour of NHS

A new mural paying tribute to the NHS has appeared in Derry.

The mural created by well-known locall street artists UV Arts says 'Thank You NHS'.

It has been painted on a wall behind the Link 47 restaurant on the Crescent Link road.

Fittingly, the tribute can be viewed by NHS workers every day as it's one of the main roads on the way to Altnagelvin Hospital.

The artists behind the mural said: "A massive thank you to all the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital and the NHS for risking everything to help our loved ones.

"And big shout out to Link 47 bar and restaurant for lending us their wall and sponsoring the project.

"Stay safe, stay home."