Huge success for Derry businesses as four pubs, two restaurants and a hotel in the city pick up awards at prestigious event

Four pubs, two restaurants and a hotel from Derry have been honoured at an event celebrating the Top 100 hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland.

The following local venues were revealed as winners at a prestigious gala event held at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast last night:

Bishops Gate Hotel

Blackbird

Brown’s Restaurant

Entrada

Guildhall Taphouse

Peadar’s

Sandinos

Organised by industry body, Hospitality Ulster the event was hosted by Tim McGarry and Pamela Ballantine alongside rugby stars Ugo Monye and Tommy Bowe.

Recognising the huge contribution of all the Top 100 winners, each venue received equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.

All funds raised on the night were donated to The Benevolent Fund, a charity that provides help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.

Danny Coyles, Hospitality Ulster Chair, praised all the winners.

“We’re thrilled to shine the spotlight on the top hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland with the only awards, awarded by the industry to the industry.

“The Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards recognise the businesses who through their premises, staff and product offer embody the very essence of the unique hospitality industry, committed to going the extra mile to deliver an authentic customer experience that matches both their target market and customer demographic.”

“The hospitality industry in Northern Ireland has no shortage of fantastic venues and so many businesses are at the very top of their game and we would like to congratulate all of our winners for making it in to the Top 100 this year.”