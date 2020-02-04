Man arrested after another man was found lying critically injured at the side of a road in Derry has been released

Contact
PSNI
Police have said a man, aged in his thirties, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
The arrest followed the report of concern for the safety of an injured man in the Foreglen Road area of Claudy yesterday.
The man, aged in his forties, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
