Young Derry girl shines at pre-Christmas celebration in Creggan

Caitlin impressed the audience with a reading on the evening

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

A pre-Christmas cultural evening in Creggan proved to be a hit with the local community and one young performer was the star of the show.

An event held in An Cro Mor was like one of those “big nights” that flourished in people’s homes years before wall to wall football on pub tv’s and late night drinking distracted people.

The neighbourly gathering  bringing together the Cromore Beatles, Gerry Cassidy, Barry Donaghy and Didi Semple- who both played their own set and backed golden-voiced Anne Tracey all to warm applause. 

Local writers Ben Dillon and Liam Diver took their spot in the limelight reading a few of their own poems that reflect the challenges life can bring. This reading may be a stepping stone to further writing and more performances from both Liam and Ben.

Julieann Campbell (late father from Creggan Heights and mammy from Central Drive) read from her Guildhall Press publication “Milk teeth” and graced us too with a number of new poems she is currently working on.

Damian Gorman is  a quietly compelling performance poet and his rendering of his poignant autobiographical poem ”The Giant Basket” touched hearts in An Cro Mor. 

Undoubtedly though the evening’s youngest performer Caitlin Browne was the star of the night.  The audience hollered their appreciation after her lively reading.  Her father Jim in the audience was a proud and delighted man.

An audience member from Linsfort Drive offered this feedback "Why can’t we have nights like this more often?”  We just have to organise them!

Creggan Community Collective deserve both thanks and praise for opening their doors to this “Christmas Cracker”.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


