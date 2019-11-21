Mayoral praise for 'high standard' of Tori's art work

Friday night last saw inspiring young artist Tori McNeill’s second exhibition launch at the Waterside Theatre and a fantastic turnout was amazed by the high quality of the work of the young Derry woman with Down Syndrome and autism.

The first of two exhibitions over the coming weeks, with a second at the Garden of Reflection, Bishop Street, Tori’s 56 exhibits saw 36 snapped up on the night.

Art tutor, Karen Torley, speaking at the event, said: ‘Tori’s exhibition was a huge success tonight. She even sold four paintings before it was officially opened.

‘She had lots of enthusiasm and support for tonight’s exhibition and out of 56 pieces on display, 36 of them have been sold. It’s a credit to her talent and ability. She had such lovely feedback and all in attendance admired the paintings. Tori's art brings lots of smiles.’

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, was also praised the art work and said she was truly inspired by the high quality of the young artist’s ability.

Tori presented the Mayor with the painting,”'True Colours” - a painting that the Mayor took a shine too as she has a love for trees and loved Tori’s colourful interpre- tation of the country landscape.

The young artist was delighted as it was also the title of the exhibition so a key painting.

The exhibition is runing until tomorrow at the Waterside Theatre, which will be open from 9.30- 4.30pm.

Individuals and groups are encouraged to visit and if you contact the Theatre or Tori via her Art by Tori page she may be available to give your group a tour.

The second exhibition will open at 'The Garden of Reflection ' as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Youth19 and will display more of Tori's work, some of which have not been seen before.

This will also run for two weeks and is open 10.00am- 4,00pm each day.