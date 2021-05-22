Derry hurlers name team to face Kildare

Contact
Derry have named their team for Sunday's NHL Round 2 game against Kildare in Hawkfield.
Brian Óg McGilligan comes into the defence in place of his Banagher clubmate Darragh Cartin who was carried off injured in their defeat to Mayo in the first game.
The other change sees John Mullan come into the side in place of Paul Cleary, who drops down to the bench.
Slaughtneil's Conor McAllister missed the defeat in Castlebar with a hamstring injury, but is listed among the subsitutes this weekend.
DERRY: Oisin O'Doherty (Slaughtneil), Conor Kelly (Kevin Lynch's), Brian Óg McGilligan (Banagher), Darragh McCloskey (Banagher), Sean Cassidy (Slaughtneil), John Mullan (Kevin Lynch's), Meenaul McGrath (Slaughtneil), Eoghan Cassidy (Kevin Lynch's), Gerard Bradley (Slaughtneil), Mark McGuigan (Slaughtneil), Cormac O'Doherty (Slaughtneil), Richie Mullan (Kevin Lynch's), Niall Ferris (Kevin Lynch's), Brian Cassidy (Slaughtneil), Sé McGuigan (Slaughtneil)
SUBS: Conor O'Kane (Swatragh), Paul Cleary (Ballinascreen), Odhran McKeever (Kevin Lynch's), Ruairi McWilliams (Ballinascreen), Deaglan Foley (Na Magha), Noel Rafferty (Ballinascreen), Conor McAllister (Slaughtneil), Shea Cassidy (Slaughtneil), Chrissy Henry (Lavey), Alan Grant (Na Magha), Niall Doyle (Ballinascreen)
