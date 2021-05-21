Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Contact
FRIDAY, MAY 21
GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
SOCCER
BLACKPOOL V OXFORD UTD
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM
RUGBY
LEICESTER V MONTPELLIER
BT SPORT 1, 7PM
SWIMMING
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC RED BUTTON, 4.50PM
LADIES FOOTBALL
CORK V TIPPERARY
TG4, 7.20PM
SATURDAY, MAY 22
GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
HURLING
TIPPERARY V GALWAY
TG4, 1PM
HORSE RACING
IRISH GUINEAS FESTIVAL
RTE1, 2PM
SOCCER
SUNDERLAND V LINCOLN
SKY SPORTS, 2.45PM
RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V TOULOUSE
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, CHANNEL 4, BT SPORT, 4PM
SUNDAY, MAY 23
FORMULA 1
MONACO GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM
GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V KERRY
TG4, 1.45PM
HURLING
WATERFORD V LIMERICK
TG4, 3.45PM
HORSE RACING
IRISH GUINEAS FESTIVAL
RTE 1, 1.50PM
