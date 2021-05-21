Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV - Your guide to what is on and where

Live Sport on TV - Your one stop shop for TV Sport this week

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

FRIDAY, MAY 21

GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

SOCCER
BLACKPOOL V OXFORD UTD
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM

RUGBY
LEICESTER V MONTPELLIER
BT SPORT 1, 7PM

SWIMMING
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC RED BUTTON, 4.50PM

LADIES FOOTBALL
CORK V TIPPERARY
TG4, 7.20PM

SATURDAY, MAY 22

GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

HURLING
TIPPERARY V GALWAY
TG4, 1PM

HORSE RACING
IRISH GUINEAS FESTIVAL
RTE1, 2PM

SOCCER
SUNDERLAND V LINCOLN
SKY SPORTS, 2.45PM

RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V TOULOUSE
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, CHANNEL 4, BT SPORT, 4PM

SUNDAY, MAY 23

FORMULA 1
MONACO GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM

GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V KERRY
TG4, 1.45PM

HURLING
WATERFORD V LIMERICK
TG4, 3.45PM

HORSE RACING
IRISH GUINEAS FESTIVAL
RTE 1, 1.50PM

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Derry group named Dementia Hero

Award winners - Deirdre Doherty ( DEEDS support worker), Sabrina Lynch (former DEEDS co-ordinator) and Sinead Devine (DEEDS co-ordinator).

News

Derry group named Dementia Hero

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie