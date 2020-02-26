Ardtara Country House highly commended in prestigious awards

Ardtara Country House close to Maghera has been highly commended at a set of prestigious awards.

The Upperlands establishment had been shortlisted at this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards, in association with Fáilte Ireland.

At the ala ceremony last week held at the InterContinental Dublin, the restaurant was praised in theb Country House Breakfast category, celebrating the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.

The awards were attended by representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations and with special guest, chef and author, Rachel Allen.

Each shortlisted establishment was been independently assessed and recognised by Georgina Campbell and her team as being among the leading breakfast venues in Ireland.