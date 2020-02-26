Ardtara Country House highly commended in prestigious awards

Contact
Ardtara Country House close to Maghera, was highly commended.
Ardtara Country House close to Maghera has been highly commended at a set of prestigious awards.
The Upperlands establishment had been shortlisted at this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards, in association with Fáilte Ireland.
At the ala ceremony last week held at the InterContinental Dublin, the restaurant was praised in theb Country House Breakfast category, celebrating the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.
The awards were attended by representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations and with special guest, chef and author, Rachel Allen.
Each shortlisted establishment was been independently assessed and recognised by Georgina Campbell and her team as being among the leading breakfast venues in Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney is pictured at Greenvale Leisure Centre to announce the introduction of new opening times at all leisure centres across the district.
Pictured at the launch of NWRC 5K Glow Run/Walk (March 19) are Constable Kane and Sgt Michael Swanson, with NWRC staff Danny Lyttle, Nicholas Mullan and Eimear McDevitt.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.