CORONAVIRUS: Moy Park helping to feed the vulnerable during Covid-19 crisis

Food producer Moy Park have teamed up with the Resource Centre Derry (RCD) to produce thousands of meals for vulnerable members of the community.

The company’s culinary team in Craigavon is using its new product development kitchen to create 1,000 meals each week for the RCD to distribute during the Covid-19 crisis.

Moy Park has linked up with a number of companies to produce the meals, with JMC Packaging Ltd donating food containers and installing a tray-sealing machine at their Craigavon base.

Head of Culinary, Aaron Dixon said Moy Park approached their food charity partner, FareShare to see who they could link up with.

He said: “RCD provides invaluable help to the local community and has seen demand for its food services skyrocket beyond their capacity.

“With incredibly generous contributions from food and packaging companies in the area, we’re delighted to prepare and donate these meals to help RCD reach those people most in need of support.

“The meals we are providing can all be quickly heated up at home and have been made fresh by our culinary team on-site.

“I can’t describe the sense of pride the team here and all the suppliers feel by helping such a worthwhile cause in this difficult time.”

The Resource Centre Derry provides services and advice to people in the North West, including welfare support and financial hardship advice as well as training and day-care.

Demand for the group’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ service, alongside the Community Shop has more than doubled during the Covid-19 crisis.

Senior Manager, Paddy McCarron, thanked Moy Park for their assistance.

He said: “I extend my gratitude to the hard work of the Moy Park team who are helping us provide an essential service to those in need.

“The reaction from the local community to the additional meals has been incredible and we have extended our opening hours and delivery services to meet demand.

“It great to see everyone – from local businesses to our own volunteers – going the extra mile to support and protect our vulnerable people.”