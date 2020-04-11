Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: People encouraged to apply for food parcels

'We need to make sure that no-one is turned away at this time'

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: People encouraged to apply for food parcels

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry councillor has called on the Department for Communities to ensure that everyone in need receives emergency food parcels at this time. 

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin: "In response to the Covid-19 crisis the Department for Communities has committed £10 million to fund weekly food box deliveries to people who are 'shielding' and anyone in financial hardship for the next 15 weeks.

"We encourage people to immediately contact 0808 802 0020 or covid19@adviceni.net to receive a food box delivery. No individual or family should be forced to go without food. Funding should be increased to whatever level is necessary in line with need. We know that even before this crisis many people were in need of this kind of assistance. 

"Communities across the North have been ravaged by the implementation of Tory welfare reform. Many in our communities were pushed into deeper poverty and increasing numbers of people were reliant on food banks as a direct result of these policies. 

"The Covid-19 crisis has created hardship for many more people who have lost their jobs and are facing greater isolation. The repercussions of ripping apart our social safety net are now clear. It's very clear why Universal Credit should never have been implemented and needs to be replaced with a humane system that's fit for purpose.

"The Stormont Executive's response to this emergency has most often been a shambolic mess. They have acted too slowly to put measures in place to help people and much of the help has been inadequate. This is why we are calling on the Department for Communities to make sure no one is turned away from accessing food help. The Department must guarantee every effort is made to make sure those who need help actually receive it."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie