Termoneeny's Anne Breen celebrates her 50th parkrun

It was another remarkable and memorable year for Termoneeny Running Club. Goals were accomplished, World Records were set and new members welcomed. Every achievement by every member was celebrated by the club and a huge level of determination was demonstrated throughout the year. Of course, these dedicated members would not let 2019 draw to a close

without fitting in a few more races amongst the Christmas festivities.

Parkruns 21st December

MUSA, Cookstown

Dara Curley 21:10; Pauline McWilliams 33:54

Portrush Parkrun

Colette Donaghy 30:23; Ann Johnston 31:41

Limavady Parkrun

Michael Burke 19:41; Damien O’Boyle 22:01

Ecos, Ballymena

Gary O’Doherty 17:57

Victoria, Belfast

Claire Hassan 29:12

Back to Basics 10k

On Sunday 22nd December, Thomas Doherty took part in the Back to Basics 10k in Victoria Park, Belfast. He finished in a very impressive time of 39:20. Well done Thomas.

Ecos Christmas Day Parkrun

A fantastic way to start Christmas Day is to take part in a parkrun and that is exactly what Michael Burke and Jacqueline McGonigle did to begin their Christmas celebrations. Michael finished in 5th place with a brilliant time of 19:59 and Jacqueline ran her first ever parkrun and had a fantastic result of 34:23. Well done to both Michael and Jacqueline.

Michael Burke and Jacqueline McGonigle at

the Christmas Day parkrun at Ecos, Ballymena

Greencastle 5 Mile Road Race

The 34th annual Boxing Day Greencastle 5 Mile Road Race had a huge turnout of runners once again. A group of Termoneeny members braved the wet weather and the route’s formidable hill to take part. The performances were fantastic and well done to everyone.

Results: Tommy Hughes 28:00; Jarlath Hughes 29:37; Tony Toner 35:50; Gerard Henry 44:21; Andy Campbell 50:42; Pauline O’Kane 51:25; Anne Breen 55:20

Brocagh Bay Boxing Day Run

On Boxing Day, ten TRC members travelled to Brocagh for the annual 5k/10k event. Their Christmas dinners were certainly well metabolised during this tough course but they enjoyed the warm spirit of the event. Amazing running was on display by everyone.

5k results: Declan Leung 19:27 PB; Cahal O’Loan 21:39; Sinead McGrogan 27:44 PB; Jacqueline

McGonigle 31:45

10k results: Damien Hughes 41:30; Shaun Dillon 49:12; Quinten Gilmore 52:51; Catherine McPeake

59:00; Colette Donaghy 1:01:18; Tom Halferty 1:07:22

Henry’s 4k Run

A 4k race took place in Swatragh on Boxing Day. Well done to Helena Quinn who finished as first lady and to Thomas Doherty and his son Rory who also took part.

Thomas Doherty and his son Rory at Henry's 4k Run in Swatragh

Parkruns 28th December

Anne Breen’s 50th Parkrun

Termoneeny Running Club turned out in force to celebrate Anne Breen’s 50th parkrun. Anne ran her 50th parkrun at Antrim where she has completed a total of 39 parkruns. Also in Anne’s parkrun portfolio are 8 runs at Ecos, 2 at MUSA and her parkrun PB of 32:35 was accomplished at the Waterworks in Belfast. The club hugely congratulates Anne on this tremendous achievement and everyone had a fantastic morning marking this milestone with her.

Results: Declan Leung 19:45 10th place; Fergal Hughes 20:01; Damian O’Boyle 22:22; Shaun Dillon 23:33; Ray Keenan 25:05; Christina McErlean 25:24; Norman Gibson 25:52; Tracey Paul 26:18; Sean Smith 26:24; Kerry Archibald 27:21; Kevin McErlean 28:22; Paula Smyth 28:42; Sinead McGrogan 28:51; Lindsay Gibson 29:06; Claire Hassan 29:11; Colette Donaghy 29:13; Kay McPeake 30:42; Jacqueline McGonigle 31:43; Tracy Shanahan 31:54; Anne Breen 33:00; Ann McGarvey 33:01;

Sueling Tang 34:07; Tom Halferty 34:51; Trevor Smyth 39:51

MUSA Parkrun

Well done to Thomas Doherty who ran his 38th parkrun at MUSA and finished in 5th place with a fantastic result of 18:39. Excellent running once again from Thomas.

Dungannon Parkrun

Olivia McKenna was also park-running on Saturday morning. She headed to Dungannon Park and finished her 12th parkrun in a brilliant time of 28:21. Well done Olivia.

Clogher Valley Christmas 5k

On Saturday 28th Deccember, Andy Campbell completed the Clogher Valley Christmas 5k. He finished in a super time of 36:14. A great period of Christmas running was had by Andy. Castlewellan Christmas Cracker.

Well done to TRC members who took part in the festive Castlewellan Christmas Cracker Pairs race. Just after taking part in Antrim Parkrun, Trevor Smyth ran with his friend Brian Bogle from Ballydrain Harriers and completed the race in a super time of 1:09:27. Ann Johnston and her sister Claire Martin from Ballymena Runners finished with a brilliant result of 1:54:13. It was an extremely enjoyable event and thanks to Newcastle Athletics Club for a great event.

Termoneeny Running Club wishes all its members and neighbouring clubs a very happy and

successful New Year. If you are interested in joining Termoneeny RC please visit Termoneenyrc.com

or send us a message on Facebook.