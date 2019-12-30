Acorns enjoy the festive cheer

Despite the festive season is was another eventful weekend for Acorns.

Thanks to all who took the time to volunteer, remember no volunteers NO PARKRUN, have you taken your turn yet??? Let's all do our fair share! This morning thanks to

Marina Abbott

Damien Kelly

Samantha Gates

Alan Shaw

Catherine Brown

Dean Caskey

Tanya Shaw

Olivia Moore

Steve Dallas

Trevor Dallas

Results

Darrell McKee 16.32 1st overall

Paul Conway 16.52pb 2nd

Aaron Rush 18.21pb

Darren Irwin 19.22

Andrew Shaw 19.43

Alan Shaw 19.52

Shane Rooney 19.56pb

Brian Thom 19.58

Gary McGucken 20.50

Mark Conlon 21.06

Dermot Mitchell 21.13

Robin Abbott 21.30pb

Marsha Abbott 21.42 second lady

Damian Kearney 22.29

Ben Martin 22.31

Conor Gillespie 22.53

Ian Hobson 23.07

Colin Thom 24.35

Brendan Sweeney 24.46

Trevor Dallas 25.04

Rosalin Bowman 25.42

Rowan Park 25.43

Pat Mallon 25.45

Joanne Irwin 25.48

Wendy Wensley 25.54

Craig Badger 28.10

Judith Black 28.16

Frances Bell 28.59

Sharon Crooks. 29.00

Andra Mckeown 29.08

Catherine Brown 30.00

Paula Rooney 30.21

Geraldine Mallon 33.23

Louise Donnelly 33.24

Paula Kelly 37.40

Helen Steenson 39.07

Jayne Hassin-Scott 39.08

Tanya Shaw 47.08 TW

Portrush Parkrun

Results

Jonathan Dempsey 20.27

Pat Groogan 22.07

Niall Hassan 25.06

Antrim Parkrun

Results

Kevin Bigmore 19.22

Suzanne Bigmore 23.15

Brocagh Stockman 29.10

Mary Devlin 36.26

Edel Kidd 36.26

Helen McToal 38.07

Dungannon Parkrun

Results

Gemma Whitehouse 22.27 second lady

Christmas Day

ECOS parkrun

Linda Espie 30.56

Congratulations to Ian Hobson on completing his 200th parkrun today at MUSA parkrun.

Princess Parkrun

Liverpool

Results

Ellie Kudrenko 32.24

Erika Kudrenko 32.52

BROCAGH BAY 10K/5K

Well done to all the Acorns who took part in Brocagh Bay 10k/5k this morning.

10K Results

Darren Irwin 39.40 pb

Shane Rooney 43.20

Mark Rhodes 50.34

Conor Gillespie 51.38

Louise Donnelly 65.32

5K Results

Dermot Mitchell 21.24

Fionn Whitehouse 22.25 Junior

Gemma Whitehouse 22.25

Ben Martin 22.53 Junior

Trevor Dallas 24.59

Steve Dallas 25.31

Paula Rooney 30.11

GREENCASTLE 5 MILE

MENS TEAM PRIZE

Well done to the Acorns Mens Team who won the Team prize at Greencastle 5 Mile today.With the first 6 to count well done too

Matthew Neill

Eoin Hughes

Enda McKaigue

Aidan O'Hagan

Aaron Rush

Martin Loughran

Boxing Day

Greencastle 5 mile

Well done to everyone who braved the wet morning in Greencastle and took on the "little " hill on the homeward stretch to the finish line. Any pbs or amendments send us a PM

Results

Matthew Neill 25.50 1st Junior

Eoin Hughes 26.16

Enda McKaigue 28.13pb

Aidan O'Hagan 28.45

Aaron Rush 30.47

Martin Loughran 32.16

Jonathan Dempsey 32.27

Martin McGirr 33.20

Kevin Darragh 33.52

Par Groogan 34.17

Barry Loughran 36.16

Padraig O'Kane 40.28

Craig Badger 47.34

Niall Muldoon 47.39

Niamh Scullion 48.05

Branagh Stockman 51.36

Mary Devlin 1.04.48