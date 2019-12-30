Acorns enjoy the festive cheer

Contact
Despite the festive season is was another eventful weekend for Acorns.
Thanks to all who took the time to volunteer, remember no volunteers NO PARKRUN, have you taken your turn yet??? Let's all do our fair share! This morning thanks to
Marina Abbott
Damien Kelly
Samantha Gates
Alan Shaw
Catherine Brown
Dean Caskey
Tanya Shaw
Olivia Moore
Steve Dallas
Trevor Dallas
Results
Darrell McKee 16.32 1st overall
Paul Conway 16.52pb 2nd
Aaron Rush 18.21pb
Darren Irwin 19.22
Andrew Shaw 19.43
Alan Shaw 19.52
Shane Rooney 19.56pb
Brian Thom 19.58
Gary McGucken 20.50
Mark Conlon 21.06
Dermot Mitchell 21.13
Robin Abbott 21.30pb
Marsha Abbott 21.42 second lady
Damian Kearney 22.29
Ben Martin 22.31
Conor Gillespie 22.53
Ian Hobson 23.07
Colin Thom 24.35
Brendan Sweeney 24.46
Trevor Dallas 25.04
Rosalin Bowman 25.42
Rowan Park 25.43
Pat Mallon 25.45
Joanne Irwin 25.48
Wendy Wensley 25.54
Craig Badger 28.10
Judith Black 28.16
Frances Bell 28.59
Sharon Crooks. 29.00
Andra Mckeown 29.08
Catherine Brown 30.00
Paula Rooney 30.21
Geraldine Mallon 33.23
Louise Donnelly 33.24
Paula Kelly 37.40
Helen Steenson 39.07
Jayne Hassin-Scott 39.08
Tanya Shaw 47.08 TW
Portrush Parkrun
Results
Jonathan Dempsey 20.27
Pat Groogan 22.07
Niall Hassan 25.06
Antrim Parkrun
Results
Kevin Bigmore 19.22
Suzanne Bigmore 23.15
Brocagh Stockman 29.10
Mary Devlin 36.26
Edel Kidd 36.26
Helen McToal 38.07
Dungannon Parkrun
Results
Gemma Whitehouse 22.27 second lady
Christmas Day
ECOS parkrun
Linda Espie 30.56
Congratulations to Ian Hobson on completing his 200th parkrun today at MUSA parkrun.
Princess Parkrun
Liverpool
Results
Ellie Kudrenko 32.24
Erika Kudrenko 32.52
BROCAGH BAY 10K/5K
Well done to all the Acorns who took part in Brocagh Bay 10k/5k this morning.
10K Results
Darren Irwin 39.40 pb
Shane Rooney 43.20
Mark Rhodes 50.34
Conor Gillespie 51.38
Louise Donnelly 65.32
5K Results
Dermot Mitchell 21.24
Fionn Whitehouse 22.25 Junior
Gemma Whitehouse 22.25
Ben Martin 22.53 Junior
Trevor Dallas 24.59
Steve Dallas 25.31
Paula Rooney 30.11
GREENCASTLE 5 MILE
MENS TEAM PRIZE
Well done to the Acorns Mens Team who won the Team prize at Greencastle 5 Mile today.With the first 6 to count well done too
Matthew Neill
Eoin Hughes
Enda McKaigue
Aidan O'Hagan
Aaron Rush
Martin Loughran
Boxing Day
Greencastle 5 mile
Well done to everyone who braved the wet morning in Greencastle and took on the "little " hill on the homeward stretch to the finish line. Any pbs or amendments send us a PM
Results
Matthew Neill 25.50 1st Junior
Eoin Hughes 26.16
Enda McKaigue 28.13pb
Aidan O'Hagan 28.45
Aaron Rush 30.47
Martin Loughran 32.16
Jonathan Dempsey 32.27
Martin McGirr 33.20
Kevin Darragh 33.52
Par Groogan 34.17
Barry Loughran 36.16
Padraig O'Kane 40.28
Craig Badger 47.34
Niall Muldoon 47.39
Niamh Scullion 48.05
Branagh Stockman 51.36
Mary Devlin 1.04.48
