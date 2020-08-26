High bar set by Gaelcholáiste Dhoire's first batch of students to take GCSEs

The first group of students to come through County Derry's Irish medium post -primary school, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, received their results last week.

All students received at least 5 GCSEs A*-C.

Principal Diarmaid Ua Bruadair said he was proud of the students.

“These pupils made history when they founded the school in 2015, they worked really hard over the last number of years in as representatives of Gaelcholáiste Dhoire and of the Irish language," he said.

"It is rewarding to witness these marvellous young people attain so highly in their GCSEs - maith sibh uilig!”