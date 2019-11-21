Infrastructure, skills and growth hot topics at Causeway Chamber's annual dinner

Causeway Chamber of Commerce has hosted its Annual Dinner at the Lodge Hotel.

The event took place on Thursday, November 7 with Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills Irish International sports company, as keynote speaker.

The Annual Dinner is an excellent opportunity to review progress and to highlight targets for ongoing Chamber initiatives.

In his address David Boyd, President of Causeway Chamber, stated: “The Chamber continues with our regular activities, lobbying and engaging on issues affecting our members.”

David referred to the Chamber’s Key Priorities which are based around the core themes of infrastructure, skills and growth.

He said infrastructure is needed to face the challenge and opportunity from growth in tourism, with a recognition that the Causeway area is in the far-flung North of Ireland, and our energy and transportation infrastructures need consideration and even urgent action.

Growth, he said, needed to focus on sustainable progress as an area, so that we can build our economic position, whilst preserving our wonderful environment and heritage.

The skills priority is doing what David said the Chamber does best - bringing members together as a collaboration to solve challenges that no one business can solve alone.

Recognising that hospitality and tourism is a huge contributor to the local economy of the borough, a new pilot programme called ‘A Causeway Welcome’ was launched to support Chamber members in the tourism and hospitality industry.

A 'Causeway Welcome' is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

This successful pilot is now moving to the next stage.

The Annual Dinner is also one of the main business to business networking activities organised by the Chamber throughout the year.

Networking occasions are immensely important since “they draw businesspeople together, to explore opportunities for greater co-operation”. This contributes to create a dynamic business base, which is “the route for a more prosperous and progressive economy for our community”.

Philip Tweedie hosted an auction on the evening to raise vital monies for Zomba Action Project, the President’s chosen charity for the dinner.

Wavell Moore, Chairman of ZAP said: “All of us in ZAP are absolutely thrilled by the great boost to funds provided through the auction.

“We are so grateful to the Chamber not just for giving us this fund-raising opportunity but also to all the members and their guests who donated so generously on the evening helping us to raise £7,000.

“We are also delighted that we were able to showcase the work of ZAP to a wider audience and look forward to working with the Chamber on future events.

“Our warmest thanks are also due to all our generous sponsors who donated prizes for the auction.”

If you would like more information on the Chamber, then please contact the Chamber office on 028 7034 3111 or visit www.causewaychamber.com to view full gallery of pictures from the evening.