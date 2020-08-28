Loreto pays tribute to students' determination

The principal of Loreto College in Coleraine, Miss Belinda Toner, has congratulated the school's GCSE students on working through unprecedented circumstances to achieve an exceptional number of A* and A grades.

“These students achieved at the very highest level,” Miss Toner commented, “and I am confident that they would have done so in any year through the usual examination processes,” she said.

“Their teachers’ assessment of their ability and work-rate is entirely accurate.”