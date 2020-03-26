GALLERY: Support group celebrates young people with autism

Contact
Team Aspie is a community group based in the heart of Mid Ulster, specifically for children and young people with Aspergers/autism and their families.
Their motto is “teamwork makes the dream work” delivering it in everything they do.
The non profit organisation is specifically for 11-18 year-olds with Aspergers, a form of autism.
Members participate in many activities - various creative workshops, cooking schools, surfing schools, fun runs, drama, computer coding and accredited courses like First Aid to name but a few. They also have quiz nights, host fundraisers, hold social skills workshops and career and information nights for the kids and parents.
Support network
In addition to this, they provide advice and a signposting service to those needing support.
The main aim is to help the members and their parents to accept and celebrate their Aspergers/autism and build a support network.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.