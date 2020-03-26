GALLERY: Support group celebrates young people with autism

Team Aspie is a community group based in the heart of Mid Ulster, specifically for children and young people with Aspergers/autism and their families.

Their motto is “teamwork makes the dream work” delivering it in everything they do.

The non profit organisation is specifically for 11-18 year-olds with Aspergers, a form of autism.

Members participate in many activities - various creative workshops, cooking schools, surfing schools, fun runs, drama, computer coding and accredited courses like First Aid to name but a few. They also have quiz nights, host fundraisers, hold social skills workshops and career and information nights for the kids and parents.

Support network

In addition to this, they provide advice and a signposting service to those needing support.

The main aim is to help the members and their parents to accept and celebrate their Aspergers/autism and build a support network.