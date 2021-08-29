A decorated County Derry marine scientist has given a stark warning of the threat posed by climate change.

In a wide-ranging interview with Derry Now, in which the Aberdeen-based scientist discusses growing up in Maghera and how it affected his career, John Dunn MBE has warned we are 'hurtling towards tipping point' regarding climate change.

"It's an exceptionally complex situation, but in basic terms, we are hurtling towards tipping point, and when we reach tipping point, there is no going back," he said.

"For us here in the UK, it will mean probably wetter, with more storms and fiercer storms than we've had. The weather will become significantly more volatile.

"You will get more localised flooding, more localised strong winds and droughts, all of which will significantly disrupt our way of life.

"Pandemics, of course, can also be caused by climate change as well. If you upset the balance of nature through man's activities, then you reap what you sow."

You can also listen to the podcast on a number of platforms:

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Anchor

Breaker

RadioPublic