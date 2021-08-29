Search our Archive

LISTEN: County Derry scientist issues climate change 'tipping point' warning

A marine scientist who grew up in County Derry has warned we are close to the point of no return.

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

A decorated County Derry marine scientist has given a stark warning of the threat posed by climate change.

In a wide-ranging interview with Derry Now, in which the Aberdeen-based scientist discusses growing up in Maghera and how it affected his career, John Dunn MBE has warned we are 'hurtling towards tipping point' regarding climate change.

"It's an exceptionally complex situation, but in basic terms, we are hurtling towards tipping point, and when we reach tipping point, there is no going back," he said.

"For us here in the UK, it will mean probably wetter, with more storms and fiercer storms than we've had. The weather will become significantly more volatile.

"You will get more localised flooding, more localised strong winds and droughts, all of which will significantly disrupt our way of life.

"Pandemics, of course, can also be caused by climate change as well. If you upset the balance of nature through man's activities, then you reap what you sow."

Marine biologist recalls idyllic County Derry childhood that influenced his life and work

The MBE is set to launch a childhood memoir this weekend.

Renowned Scottish marine scientist John Dunn, who was awarded an MBE in 2017 for his work, grew up in Maghera. Liam Tunney speaks to him about his upcoming memoir, his love for the town and his disappointment about not being able to attend this weekend's book launch personally.

