New low-emission buses for County Derry routes

A number of new low-emissions buses are set to be introduced to County Derry routes.

As part of its ambitious plans to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2040, Translink has announced it will introduce a number of new modern Low Emission (LE) buses to its fleet in Limavady, County Derry, and Strabane, County Tyrone.

The order includes 11 double deck Urby buses,10 Goldliner coaches and three low-floor Goldliner coaches. The Urby vehicles will operate on service 98 Strabane to Foyle Street and service 143 Limavady to Foyle Street.

The Goldliners will serve the 212 Derry~Londonderry to Belfast route and the low floor Goldliners will cover service 234, replacing older fleet vehicles.

Translink aims to deliver a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030, with a long-term vision to be Climate Positive by 2050.

Announcing this latest addition to the local fleet, Translink Service Delivery Manager, Tony McDaid said it would enhance people's journey experience.

“This is good news for our customers as we continue to invest in our fleet," he said.

“These buses are extremely fuel efficient, making them among the most environmentally-friendly in the region, improving local air quality.

"They are fully accessible and deliver the highest standards in bus innovation and safety with USB charging, free WiFi and a new camera-mirror system replacing external mirrors for better visibility in all conditions.

“Translink is leading a transport transformation in Northern Ireland and committed to supporting a Green Recovery, creating advanced public transport services and integrated networks which connect people and communities, support the economy and improve health and wellbeing for everyone.

“As we emerge from these challenging times, we look forward to welcoming more people on board public transport and have robust safety measures in place to protect and reassure our customers as they travel with us.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke also welcomed the news.

“We understand the importance of looking after the climate and are working as a council through our Climate Change Adaptation Plan to put certain measures in place to protect our environment," he said.

"I wish Translink all the best with their climate activity and look forward to travelling with them soon."