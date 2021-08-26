Search our Archive

26/08/2021

New low-emission buses for County Derry routes

The move is part of Translink's aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

New low-emission buses for County Derry routes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A number of new low-emissions buses are set to be introduced to County Derry routes.

As part of its ambitious plans to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2040, Translink has announced it will introduce a number of new modern Low Emission (LE) buses to its fleet in Limavady, County Derry, and Strabane, County Tyrone.

The order includes 11 double deck Urby buses,10 Goldliner coaches and three low-floor Goldliner coaches. The Urby vehicles will operate on service 98 Strabane to Foyle Street and service 143 Limavady to Foyle Street.

The Goldliners will serve the 212 Derry~Londonderry to Belfast route and the low floor Goldliners will cover service 234, replacing older fleet vehicles.

Translink aims to deliver a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030, with a long-term vision to be Climate Positive by 2050.

Announcing this latest addition to the local fleet, Translink Service Delivery Manager, Tony McDaid said it would enhance people's journey experience.   

“This is good news for our customers as we continue to invest in our fleet," he said.

“These buses are extremely fuel efficient, making them among the most environmentally-friendly in the region, improving local air quality.

"They are fully accessible and deliver the highest standards in bus innovation and safety with USB charging, free WiFi and a new camera-mirror system replacing external mirrors for better visibility in all conditions.

“Translink is leading a transport transformation in Northern Ireland and committed to supporting a Green Recovery, creating advanced public transport services and integrated networks which connect people and communities, support the economy and improve health and wellbeing for everyone.

“As we emerge from these challenging times, we look forward to welcoming more people on board public transport and have robust safety measures in place to protect and reassure our customers as they travel with us.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke also welcomed the news.

“We understand the importance of looking after the climate and are working as a council through our Climate Change Adaptation Plan to put certain measures in place to protect our environment," he said.

"I wish Translink all the best with their climate activity and look forward to travelling with them soon."

Man banned from all public bus services after he threatened to kill a driver in Derry

Incident happened at Foyle Street depot on Wednesday

212 bus from Derry to Belfast catches fire on the M2 motorway

No one injured during incident

New digitial information displays to be erected at bus stops in Derry

Signs will aim to keep passengers informed

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media