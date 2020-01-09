BREAKING: Popular Derry nightclub engulfed in flames

Contact
Emergency services are currently tackling a blaze at a popular Derry nightclub.
The fire broke out Envy nightclub, located in the Strand Road area of the city, close to the PSNI station.
It is not yet known at this stage how the blaze broke out or if there has been any casualties.
In a statement on social media, the PSNI are urging motorists and pedestrians to find alternative routes:
The statement said: “Police are assisting NIFRS in dealing with a large fire on Strand Road.
“The road is closed at Lawrence Hill and Asylum Road. Please avoid the area where possible. The expressway is open at this time.
“If you're out walking take extra care and do not expect to get through."
More to follow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.