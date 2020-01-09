BREAKING: Popular Derry nightclub engulfed in flames

Emergency services are currently tackling a blaze at a popular Derry nightclub.

The fire broke out Envy nightclub, located in the Strand Road area of the city, close to the PSNI station.

It is not yet known at this stage how the blaze broke out or if there has been any casualties.

In a statement on social media, the PSNI are urging motorists and pedestrians to find alternative routes:

The statement said: “Police are assisting NIFRS in dealing with a large fire on Strand Road.

“The road is closed at Lawrence Hill and Asylum Road. Please avoid the area where possible. The expressway is open at this time.

“If you're out walking take extra care and do not expect to get through."

More to follow.