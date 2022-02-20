Search

WATCH LIVE: Track the path of Storm Franklin as it approaches Derry

Dangerous conditions have been forecast and a weather warning is in place.

Storm Franklin is hitting Ireland through Sunday afternoon and through tonight and into tomorrow with dangerous weather forecast by Met Eireann. 

A series of serious Weather Warnings are in place. CLICK HERE to see full details of all the Weather Warning with Status Orange Wind Warnings in Place for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim through tonight and into tomorrow.

A Status Yellow Warning is also in place for all of Ireland until 9am on Monday.

LATEST: Flooding, snow and power cuts across as Storm Franklin approaches Co Derry

Roads have been left impassable, river levels are up and flooding has been reported.

Watch the progress of Storm Franklin live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.

Press play on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm Franklin. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

Storm Franklin: Status Amber wind warning issued for Derry

