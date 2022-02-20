Search

20 Feb 2022

Overnight rain leaves County Derry road impassable

A number of roads close to the Moyola River are thought to be affected.

Pic by Stephen McCracken.

Staff Reporter

20 Feb 2022 11:36 AM

editor@derrypost.com

Overnight rain has left one County Derry road impassable and affected a number of others close to the River Moyola.

A police spokesperson said they had attended the Curran Road, Tobermore following reports of flooding in the area.

“Police are requesting motorists seek alternative routes to avoid the area if possible, as the road is impassable at present,” they said.

”Other roads close to the river Moyola may also be effected.We are working with our partner agencies to have the road re-opened as soon as possible for motorists.

“If out and about this morning please take extra care on the roads with accumulations of overnight rainfall making driving conditions hazardous,” they added.

During the week, Storms Dudley and Eunice caused widespread disruption across the county, while a weather warning for high winds was in place last night.

