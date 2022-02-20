Storm Franklin: Status Amber wind warning issued for Derry

The third storm in as many days is set to strike Northern Ireland has been named Storm Franklin, just days after Storm Dudley on Wednesday and Eunice on Friday.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind, with periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday of gusts of 60-70mph, causing possible disruption across Derry.
A spell of very strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will bring disruption to parts of Northern Ireland early on Monday
Monday 0000 – 0700
The warning, which was issued on Sunday morning, also covers counties Antrim, Down and Tyrone, from midnight until 7.00am on Monday.
The forecaster said, "A swathe of very strong west to northwesterly winds will reach the north coast late on Sunday evening, quickly moving south into the early hours of Monday.
"Gusts of 60-70 mph are expected widely and perhaps 80 mph briefly near exposed northern coasts.
"Winds will ease steadily from the northwest during Monday morning."
