Search

20 Feb 2022

Storm Franklin: Status Amber wind warning issued for Derry

High Winds Slow Down Donegal County Council Twitter pic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Feb 2022 1:24 PM

The third storm in as many days is set to strike Northern Ireland has been named Storm Franklin, just days after Storm Dudley on Wednesday and Eunice on Friday.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind, with periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday of gusts of 60-70mph, causing possible disruption across Derry.

The warning, which was issued on Sunday morning, also covers counties Antrim, Down and Tyrone, from midnight until 7.00am on Monday.

The forecaster said, "A swathe of very strong west to northwesterly winds will reach the north coast late on Sunday evening, quickly moving south into the early hours of Monday. 

Cancelled: Tomorrow night's Illuminate Festival planned for Derry city centre

Event will go ahead as normal from Thursday next

Overnight rain leaves County Derry road impassable

A number of roads close to the Moyola River are thought to be affected.

"Gusts of 60-70 mph are expected widely and perhaps 80 mph briefly near exposed northern coasts. 

"Winds will ease steadily from the northwest during Monday morning."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media