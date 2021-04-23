'I think we can build something special here over the coming years'

Contact
Ruaidhri Higgins has been unveiled as the new Derry City manager.
The former City midfielder has signed a three and a half year deal at the club and gets to work straight away, as he prepares to take his new team to Sligo Rovers tomorrow.
Higgins has appointed former Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps player Raffaele Cretaro as his assistant.
