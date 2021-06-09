WATCH: As Donna Holmes McDade and Ian, from Inisowen, County Donegal, tell their mica story.
This 10 minute film shows the 10 year timeline of their home.
Donna and Ian shared their story to help raise awareness about the mica issue and how it is affecting families and communities in Inishowen and wider Donegal.
The video is part of the is courtesy of Mica The Bigger Picture Project 2021
Mica the Bigger Picture Project 2021 was set up to create an up to date pictorial account of houses affected by Mica in 2021 and to highlight the issues of the vistims behind the cracks.
The group can be contacted at: micafreelivees@outlook.com.
More News
Fidelma and Mickey McGlone from Draperstown. Mickey has been living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis since his diagnosis in 2014.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.