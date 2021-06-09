WATCH: As Donna Holmes McDade and Ian, from Inisowen, County Donegal, tell their mica story.

This 10 minute film shows the 10 year timeline of their home.

Donna and Ian shared their story to help raise awareness about the mica issue and how it is affecting families and communities in Inishowen and wider Donegal.

The video is part of the is courtesy of Mica The Bigger Picture Project 2021

Mica the Bigger Picture Project 2021 was set up to create an up to date pictorial account of houses affected by Mica in 2021 and to highlight the issues of the vistims behind the cracks.

The group can be contacted at: micafreelivees@outlook.com.