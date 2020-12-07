WATCH: Brilliant 'bird's eye' footage of the boat which has been stuck in the River Foyle in Derry for months

A lovely short film has been created giving a bird's eye view of a boat stuck in the River Foyle in Derry.

The vessel has been lodged on a sand bank close to Bay Road park since August.

The boat's owners have tried a number of times to dislodge it during high tide.

However, it still hasn't budged.

The boat has become something of a tourist attraction in the city and many people have followed the twists and turns of the efforts to refloat it.

This short film created by Geoff Millar gives a lovely view of the boat in the beautiful winter sunshine.