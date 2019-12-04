WATCH: Derry's Dove House launches mental health awareness music video

Contact
Derry's Dove House has recorded a mental health awareness video which was launched online today.
It features local people of all ages singing the specially written song 'Derry's the Love' which is sung to the tune of the Black Eyed Peas hit 'Where is the Love?'.
The video has been viewed online hundreds of times already and hopes to spread the message that 'It's OK not to be OK'.
