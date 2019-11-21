WATCH: All Kinds of Everything' for Dana 50 years after historic Eurovision win

Fans of Dana gathered for special singalong event in the Guildhall Square in Derry yesterday afternoon to commemorate her Eurovision Song Contest success in 1970.

Among those present was Derry boxing star Charlie Nash who won the Irish national senior title in the same year that Dana had her Eurovision success.

The Creggan man went on to represent Ireland in the 1972 Olympic Games and won the British and then European lightweight titles ahead of a world title bid which was ended by Scot Jim Watt in Glasgow's Kevlin Hall in 1980.

The crowd of wellwishers at yesterday's event sang “All Kinds of Everything” for Dana, which catapulted the former Thornhill College girl to international stardom almost 50 years ago. The gathering was part of a documentary being made by the BBC and RTE to mark her historic win and high profile career – they wanted to recreate her famous return to the city after topping the 1970 competition in Amsterdam.

Dana retired from showbiz in the 1980s to raise her family and a decade later she entered the political arena when she ran in the Irish Presidential race and represented the country as an MEP. She recently announced her showbiz comeback with her album “My Time” and her new single, “Fallen.”