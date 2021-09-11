WATCH: Ballinascreen camogie manager Reamann Kennedy on his side's win over Swatragh

Ballinascreen were 3-11 tp 2-6 winners over Swatragh in Lavey on Saturday afternoon in the semi-final of the Derry senior camogie championship.
'Screen will play Slaughtneil in the final and after the game their manager Reamann Kennedy gave his reaction Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.
