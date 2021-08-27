WATCH: Kevin Lynch's manager Shane Elliott's reaction to his side's defeat to Lavey

Kevin Lynch's were 1-15 to 0-17 winners over Lavey in the first round of the Derry senior hurling championship at Kevin Lynch Park on Friday night
Late points from Conor and Sean Kelly won the game for the home side.
After the game, Kevin Lynch's manager Shane Elliott gave his reaction to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.
