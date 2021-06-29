Jersey sales benefit Draperstown mental health group

Karen McGuigan (STEPS) accepts a donation from Bethany McGuigan, Cathy McGuigan, and Mrs C. Devlin.
A County Derry teenager has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a local mental health charity by designing a jersey in support of the NHS.
Bethany McGuigan, a Year 9 pupil at St Colm's High School, Draperstown, designed the jerseys, displaying the letters 'NHS' across the front, during lockdown.
Bethany and Cathy McGuigan.
After linking up with sportswear providers MFC, Bethany sold the jersey, raising £300 for local mental health charity STEPS.
Not content with that, she also organised a Céilí along with pupils and staff at St Colm's High School, raising a further £250 in the process.
All the money raised will go towards counselling services at STEPS, which will help support young people in the area with their mental health.
