WATCH: Desertmartin's Paul McGovern gives his reaction to winning the Derry JFC title

Desertmartin saw off Craigbane to win the 2020 Derry JFC title, ending the club's 53-year wait for a senior trophy.
Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post caught up with Paul McGovern.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.