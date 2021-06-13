WATCH: Derry hurling manager reacts to Roscommon win

Joint Derry hurling manager Dominic McKinley took some time after the game to speak to Derry Now about the manner of victory, the team’s progress and to give an injury update from the squad.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.