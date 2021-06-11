WATCH: County Derry teenager in TV music showcase

The Castledawson musician displayed her full range of instruments.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry teenager has taken part in a talent showcase aired on Irish language TV station TG4. 

Caitríona Lagan was chosen for 'Cruthaím', a programme celebrating the talent of young Irish speakers across the island, after sending them a video of her playing five different instruments.

You may recognise a few of the settings in her video...

