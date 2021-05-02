WATCH: Old archive footage of Derry as tensions rose following the arrest of Bernadette Devlin (1970)

#SpotlightSunday this week features reels shot during June 1970 as tensions rose within the streets of Derry.

Speakers Eamonn McCann and the late John Hume addressed the crowds by Free Derry Corner following the arrest of Bernadette Devlin.

Video: OpenReelProductions

#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow #Derry