WATCH: Swim Ireland celebrates return to water

Swim Ireland has today released a powerful new video to mark the launch of their ‘Return to Water’ campaign, encouraging their thousands of members nationwide to return to their local swimming pools and clubs.

The video is both a celebration and a reminder of the unique connection enjoyed by everyone but in particular, Swim Ireland members with the water.

The Return to Water Campaign is a reminder to their 20,000-strong membership not only that the necessary measures have been put in place to enable a safe Return to the Water but of the unique joy derived from being in the pool.

It is estimated that 80% of pools in the Republic and have now reopened in accordance with the Swim Ireland protocols and are looking forward to a full, albeit reduced capacity, for the season ahead across the breadth of Swim Ireland activities including Learn to Swim, competitive and Masters programme.

Despite the unprecedented cessation of all pool-based activity, Swim Ireland have maintained engagement with their members and have seen an increase in open-water swimming over the summer months whilst also running a series of live webinars, training and coach education courses online.

Chairman of Swim Ireland, Peter Conway said the return was important in helping the sport stay 'vibrant'.

“Never before have we faced a period where our swimming pools remained closed and inactive for such a long period of time," he said.

"We are delighted that so many of our facility partners around the country are now in a position to re-open swimming pools and we are encouraging our members to get back into the water, whilst respecting the guidelines in place for their safety, in support of our sport and Swim Ireland.

"Now, more than ever, the support of Swim Ireland members in getting back to the pool is needed to ensure that our sport remains vibrant whilst continuing to grow and develop despite the different challenges we are all facing.

"The aquatic sports be it swimming, diving or water polo are more than just a sport, they are a life skill that can be called upon at any life stage to enjoy competitively or simply as a tool to enhance physical and mental well-being.

"We are really looking forward to reconnecting as a Swim Ireland family not just online but at last back in the water where we all belong.”

Further information on the ‘Return to Water’ campaign and the supports that are available for clubs, members and the wider swimming community is available at www.swimireland.ie.