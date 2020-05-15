WATCH: Great World Cup memories - Donegal's Packie Bonner and Italia 1990

Contact
Packie Bonner recalls the infamous penalty shootout for Spórt TG4.
This is a real gem from the sports archives, featuring action from the Italia 1990 FIFA World Cup.
The date was the 25th June 1990 and the venue was the Stadio Luigi Farraris in Genoa.
The golden age of Irish soccer provides the basis for this archive-based international soccer series.
Jack Charlton's Irish team included such players as Packie Bonner, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy, John Aldridge, David O'Leary, Paul McGrath and Kevin Moran.
RELATED
- Check out the rest of the TG4 schedule. More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.