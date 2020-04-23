Ireland's golden era to feature on TG4's World Cup Gold series

TG4 has announced that the station will be screening classic soccer matches from the archive beginning with the 1990 World Cup.

It's a chance to relive some wonderful moments, including Packie Bonner's great penalty save from Daniel Timofte in Genoa against Romania in Italia 90 and Ray Houghton's wonder strike against Italy at a packed Giants' Stadium in 1994.

The first match in the series will be broadcast on TG4 on Friday, 1st May at 7.30pm and will feature Republic of Ireland v England from the Italia '90 World Cup.

Viewers will be able to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and see how Jack Charlton's squad progressed when the Republic of Ireland participated in the World Cup Finals for the very first time in 1990.

Other matches in the World Cup Gold series includes Republic of Ireland v Italy (USA 1994 World Cup), Argentina's matches against England and West Germany in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

World Cup Gold will be broadcast on TG4 every Friday evening at 7.30pm.

1 May - Republic of Ireland v England, 1990 World Cup

8 May - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 1990 World Cup

15 May - Republic of Ireland v Romania, 1990 World Cup

22 May - Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1990 World Cup Quarter Final

29 May - Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, 1993 World Cup Qualifier

5 June - Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1994 World Cup

12 June - Northern Ireland v Spain, 1982 World Cup

19 June - Argentina v England, 1986 World Cup

26 June - Argentina v West Germany, 1986 World Cup Final

