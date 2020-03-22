WATCH: Unique challenge raises funds and awareness for male mental health

A group of men from County Derry have completed a journey from the north coast to the south coast of Ireland to raise money and funds for male mental health.

They captured their February journey on camera, with live updates on their Instagram page at the time, and the lads have now compiled their efforts into a full-length video.

Donations can still be made here, with proceeds going to Aware NI and PIPS.

READ our previous story on the Sunrise to Sunset Race for Mental Health here.