WATCH: Magherafelt joint managers give their reaction to qualifying for the Rannafast Cup Final

St Mary's Magherafelt held off a late charge from St Michael's Enniskillen to qualify for this season's Rannafast Cup Final.
Terry Devlin hit 2-6 for Magherafelt but Diarmuid King's late 1-2 brace pushed St Mary's to the pin of their collar.
Hear the thoughts of joint managers Johnny McGurk and John McElholm after their 3-10 to 3-8 win.
