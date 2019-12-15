Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Watch: Spectacular footage from Derry lifeboat tasked to assist fishing vessel off north coast in dreadful conditions

Voluntary RNLI crews out for over 12 hours on rescue mission

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Spare a thought for the wonderful efforts of the voluntary RNLI lifeboat crews who took to the stormy seas to help assist a fishing vessel in distress off the north coast yesterday.

While many of us were out on Christmas shopping related matters, lifeboat crews from Portrush, Lough Swilly (Donegal) and Arranmore Island (Donegal) took to the water to assist a 15 metre fishing boat that had encountered engine problems.

The vessel, which issued a Mayday call at around 2.00 pm on Saturday was eventually towed back to Rathmullan, Co. Donegal in the small hours of Sunday morning. An idea of the conditions being face by the RNLI crews as they went to assist the fishing boat can be seen in this video clip filmed by Portrush RNLI crew member Dave Robinson. Similar conditions faced the Arranmore and Lough Swilly (Buncrana) crews.

The Lough Swilly Lifeboat was launched at 2.20 pm and the Arranmore and Portrush lifeboats were launched shortly afterwards.

Once the fishing vessel - which has initially been 20 miles off Fanad Head - was located much further out to sea, it had been drifting for several hours.

The Portrush RNLI lifeboat returned to its base while the Arranmore ferry towed the 15 metre fishing boat back to the mouth of Lough Swilly, with the Lough Swilly lifeboat beside it. The fishing vessel, understood to have had five crew on board, had originally departed from Greencastle.

Another view of the storm seas from the bridge of the Portrush lifeboat

It finally docked safely in Rathmullan at around 3.22 am having been brought to the port over the final stretch by the Lough Swilly lifeboat which left at 3.25 am to return to its base in Buncrana - more than 13 hours after being launched.

Meanwhile, the Arranmore lifeboat crew  then had to make the long trip back around the Donegal coast from the mouth of Lough Swilly to reach Arranmore again.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie