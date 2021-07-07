WATCH: Derry minors look ahead to Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final

Derry minors won their third Ulster title in six seasons last week and now move on to the All-Ireland series.
The Oakleafers will face Meath on Saturday (3.00) in Páirc Esler.
Michael McMullan caught up with manager Martin Boyle.
