Watch: Derry minor captain Matthew Downey’s reaction after beating Tyrone

Derry were winners over Tyrone, 3-10 to 2-12, to book their spot in the 2020 Ulster Minor Final.
The County Derry Post’s Michael McMullan spoke to Derry skipper Matthew Downey.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.