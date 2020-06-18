WATCH: Slaughtneil lift the 1998 Ulster minor title at St Paul's after victory over Ardboe

A flashback to the 1998 Ulster club minor final at St Paul's and a win over Slaughtneil over Ardboe.

The Emmet's had to come back from a first-half own goal to win 1-9 to 1-8 against the Tyrone champions who had Brian McGuigan, Tommy McGuigan and current Slaughtneil coach Gavin Devlin in their side.

Ardboe were Tyrone minor and senior champions that year, while Tyrone were All-Ireland minor champions.

Francis McEldowney, Barry McGuigan and Conan Cassidy went on to play in Ulster senior finals for Slaughtneil.

Slaughtneil scorers: Kevin O'Neill 1-2, Patrick Bradley 0-4, Niall Convery 0-2 and Larry Bradley 0-1.

Ardboe scorers: Ryan Quinn 1-1, Aidan Quinn 0-3, Tommy McGuigan 0-2, Brian McGuigan and Paul Ryan 0-1 each.

