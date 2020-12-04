WATCH: Derry's Pat Ramsey gives us something to smile about this Christmas in 'Love Actually' parody

Contact
"If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around Derry."
Derry legend Pat Ramsey is the star of a new Christmas video that is going viral across the city.
The 'Love Actually' parody is the work of local graphic design company 'Ferry Clever'.
Owner Christopher Ferry created the spoof to promote his new Christmas card range.
"There's a free sign Pat Ramsey card with every order," he said.
He continued: "I wanted to do something to lift people's spirits in what has been a pretty bad year.
"And I always say the only way a normal card makes you smile is if £20 falls out of it.
"So by buying my cards you'll actually save money, because you'll make someone smile for a lot less."
Because he designs and prints the cards himself Christopher is constantly releasing topical ones.
"My most recent one is a 'Muppet's Christmas' with a picture of Stormount," he revealed.
"I've done a few featuring well known local faces who people have been talking about this year and they have been great about it and said go ahead.
"I think it's very important to support local businesses at the minute too, so the Christmas cards all have a list of 100 local businesses on the back where you can get your Christmas presents."
To learn more about Ferry Clever see the company's pages on Facebook and Instagram which feature weekly discount codes and prize giveaways and they will direct you to the Etsy shop online.
